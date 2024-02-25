Washington announces a new understanding on the "Gaza ceasefire" agreement

Shafaq News /The United States announced on Sunday that the multi-party talks held in Paris led to an "understanding" regarding a potential agreement to release Hamas hostages and initiate a new ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to CNN, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that "representatives from Israel, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar met in Paris and reached an understanding on the basic outlines of a hostage agreement for a temporary ceasefire."

He added that the agreement "is still under negotiation regarding its details, and discussions must be held with Hamas through Qatar and Egypt, as ultimately they will need to agree to release the hostages."

Sullivan continued, "This work is ongoing, and we hope that in the coming days, we will reach a point where there is indeed a cohesive and final agreement on this issue."

Meanwhile, Egyptian media reported on Sunday that negotiations on the ceasefire resumed in Doha between the four countries, in addition to representatives of Hamas.

An Israeli delegation led by director of the Mossad David Barnea visited the French capital on Friday to discuss an agreement that includes a new ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners from its prisons.

Noteworthy, Israel initiated the conflict to eradicate Hamas after the movement's fighters breached the border fence on October 7, resulting in 1,200 casualties and the holding of 240 hostages, according to Israel's account.

On the other hand, health authorities in Gaza reported that the conflict, now on the verge of entering its fifth month, has claimed the lives of at least 29,606 Palestinians and injured 69,737 others.