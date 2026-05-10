Trump: Iran’s “delay tactics” will no longer work on Washington

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of “playing games” with the United States and the international community for nearly five decades, as Washington reviews Tehran’s latest ceasefire response delivered through Pakistani mediation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran had relied on “delay, delay, delay” tactics for 47 years, while sharply criticizing former President Barack Obama over the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Trump alleged that Obama provided Iran with “hundreds of billions of dollars” and accused his administration of transferring $1.7 billion in cash to Tehran, describing the move as giving Iran “a major and very powerful new lease on life.”

He further claimed Iran used the period to strengthen itself while continuing regional activities hostile to US interests, adding that “they will be laughing no longer.”

The remarks came hours after US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz stated that Iran “cannot hold the world economy hostage” through restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.

Waltz confirmed that the US administration is currently reviewing Iran’s latest response, while indicating that Trump continues to give diplomacy “every opportunity” before considering renewed military action.

Earlier today, Iran sent its response to the latest US proposal aimed at ending the war in the region through a Pakistani mediator. The proposed plan currently focuses on “ending the war in the region,” without providing further details about the contents of Tehran’s response.