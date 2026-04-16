Trump: Iran unable to conduct business under US blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the naval siege on Iranian ports as effective, claiming it has significantly disrupted Iran’s economic activity.

Trump told reporters at the White House that “no ship is going past our navy.” He also pointed out that recent US military action forced Iran to make concessions, including agreeing not to pursue nuclear weapons and to hand over nuclear materials.

The US president suggested progress toward a potential agreement, noting he could travel to Pakistan if a deal is reached.

Earlier today, the US House of Representatives narrowly rejected a resolution that sought to limit the administration’s ability to launch further military strikes against Iran without prior congressional approval.