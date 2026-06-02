Gold rises in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose on Tuesday in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 990,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 982,000 dinars, with the buy price at 978,000 dinars, up from a sell price of 972,000 dinars the previous session.

Iraqi 21-carat gold was priced at 952,000 dinars to sell and 948,000 dinars to buy.

At Baghdad jewelry stores, Gulf 21-carat gold ranged between 985,000 and 995,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi 21-carat gold ranged between 955,000 and 965,000 dinars.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was priced at 1,024,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 978,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 838,000 dinars.