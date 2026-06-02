Israel kills six and wounds Lebanese Army soldiers in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 13:37)

Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed six people and injured several others, including two Lebanese Army soldiers, despite US President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire.

Lebanon's Civil Defense reported that rescue teams recovered six bodies and rescued three wounded people from beneath a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike on the town of Al-Marwaniyeh in the Saida district, while the Lebanese Army said two soldiers sustained moderate injuries after an Israeli drone targeted them on the Habboush-Deir Al-Zahrani road.

Israeli warplanes and drones also carried out strikes across the Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Saida districts, while drone attacks targeted vehicles in the Tyre and Nabatieh areas, according to local media. No immediate casualty figures were released.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that the Israeli attacks killed 3,433 people and injured 10,395 in total between March 2 and June 1.

A day earlier, Trump announced that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks against each other following a "very productive" call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a "very good" conversation with Hezbollah through senior representatives. The Lebanese Embassy in Washington later confirmed the arrangement.

Netanyahu said after Trump's announcement that Israel will continue operations in southern Lebanon and strikes in Beirut if Hezbollah attacks Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that the United States has endorsed Israel's position that continued attacks on its northern territory will be met with strikes on Beirut's southern suburb, and that Washington has conveyed this position to the Lebanese government.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said the group's position remained a "comprehensive ceasefire across all Lebanese territory" followed by a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. He also stressed that there would be "no return to the situation that existed before March 2" and called for patience pending further developments, saying the coming hours would provide "greater clarity."

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