KDP warns of early elections if Kurdistan deadlock persists

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) warned on Tuesday that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq could face early parliamentary elections if political forces fail to end the impasse that has delayed the formation of a new Kurdish government.

“The situation in the Kurdistan Region cannot remain as it is indefinitely,” KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed told reporters in Erbil, voicing optimism that a breakthrough could be achieved soon. He also endorsed a proposal by Kurdistan Islamic Union leader Salahuddin Bahauddin to resume parliamentary activity and reiterated the KDP’s backing for initiatives led by the party’s leader, Masoud Barzani, to address unresolved issues within the Region and between Erbil and Baghdad.

On efforts to arrange a meeting between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main Kurdish parties, Mohammed noted that no date has yet been set, though senior officials from both parties had signaled progress toward renewed engagement yesterday.

Political disagreements between the KDP and the PUK have stalled government formation since the October 2024 elections, in which the KDP won 39 seats and the PUK secured 23 in the 100-member parliament. Lawmakers briefly convened on December 3 but failed to elect a speaker or move forward with cabinet formation, leaving the legislature at a standstill.

Read more: Kurdistan Region’s political deadlock: Impact and perils