US rules out media diplomacy with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The White House on Monday ruled out negotiating with Iran through media channels, underscoring that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a core US priority.

Assistant White House Press Secretary Olivia Wales told CBS that any potential agreement would have to align with US interests, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled cautious optimism about diplomacy, linking Iran's openness to talks to mounting internal pressures.

Speaking to Fox News, he cited economic strain —including inflation, drought, and financial challenges— as factors pushing Tehran toward negotiations, while warning that internal political and ideological divisions could complicate progress. Rubio also dismissed any scenario in which Iran could control access to the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the strategic waterway must remain open to international navigation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, indicated that Tehran is considering the option of talks with Washington following discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, presenting Iran as “resilient” under external pressure and pointing to ongoing coordination with Moscow.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks