Israeli drone injures Lebanese Army soldier in South Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike wounded a Lebanese soldier on Friday after targeting an army bulldozer clearing roads in the southern town of Al-Mansouri, the Lebanese Army said, as Israel’s military operations continued across the south a day after Beirut and Tel Aviv concluded a third round of US-sponsored ceasefire talks in Rome.

إصابة أحد العسكريين بجروح طفيفة نتيجة استهداف إسرائيلي معادٍ لجرافة للجيش في بلدة المنصوري - صور، أثناء عملها على فتح الطرقات وإزالة الركام.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/7XjSdV4RxB — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 7, 2026

Lebanese media said the drone dropped a stun grenade toward the vehicle during the operation. Israeli forces detonated explosives in Wadi Al-Hujair, shelled Al-Mansouri, Mays Al-Jabal, Wadi Zibqin, and Hadatha in Bint Jbeil district, set fire to a water station in Shaqra, and demolished structures in Kounine. Troops also advanced to the outskirts of Aita al-Jabal in Bint Jbeil district while carrying out intensive combing operations.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed 4,333 people and wounded 12,250 others, including women and children, as of Aug. 2.

The Rome talks ended without a breakthrough on the main territorial disputes, although the Lebanese and Israeli delegations exchanged preliminary lists of detainees and missing persons. Beirut insisted that any exchange begin with the release of civilian detainees, while Israel submitted a list of Lebanese Jews recorded as missing or killed.

The delegations also began drafting a border security arrangement that could operate under UN or US auspices and agreed to pursue a new UN Security Council resolution providing a legal framework for future border arrangements. However, they remained divided over the proposed border pilot zones, with Lebanon seeking to broaden the discussions and Israel insisting on verifying the initial two areas first. US mediators will continue consultations ahead of the next round, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 1.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far