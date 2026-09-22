Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate teams were battling a fire on Tuesday at a 500-ton sulfur tank inside the Mishraq Sulfur Plant in Nineveh province.

The directorate said the blaze broke out during welding work on the tank.

No casualties were immediately reported, and authorities did not say whether the fire had affected production.

The Mishraq facility, operated by the state-owned Mishraq Sulfur Company, produces and stores sulfur and sulfur-related products.