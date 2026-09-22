Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Moscow

Russia and Ukraine traded heavy drone attacks over the past 24 hours, hitting cities and energy infrastructure as both sides intensified long-range strikes.

Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia, damaging apartment buildings, a university and a shopping center and wounding five people, Ukrainian officials said. Russia also attacked nine other Ukrainian regions.

In the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone hit a house on Monday, killing a 45-year-old woman and seriously wounding her 13-year-old son, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down or suppressed 148 Russian drones during an overnight attack. Russia said its strikes targeted logistics hubs, warehouses, ports and other military-related facilities.

The Russian attacks prompted Poland to deploy military aircraft and place air-defense and radar units on heightened alert. Warsaw later ended the operation, saying no violation of Polish airspace had been detected.

Ukraine also continued strikes inside Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed 244 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight.

A Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow’s main oil refinery forced the facility to halt crude processing after fires damaged its two primary distillation units, three industry sources told Reuters. Repairs could take several weeks.

The refinery processed about 230,000 barrels per day in 2024 and produced gasoline, diesel and other fuels for the Russian market.

The strike followed a large Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region on Sunday that killed three people, according to Russian authorities. Ukraine has not commented on those deaths.

Both sides have increasingly targeted energy infrastructure. Reuters reported that recent strikes have hit refineries, fuel facilities, ports, warehouses and other critical sites, while Kyiv fears Russia could intensify attacks on heating and power infrastructure ahead of winter.

Against that backdrop, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet US President Donald Trump at the United Nations on Tuesday to discuss a possible halt to attacks on energy infrastructure and additional Patriot air-defense systems for Ukraine.