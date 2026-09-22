Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices remained above $90 a barrel on Tuesday, while global oil benchmarks moved higher.

Basrah Heavy stood at $90.27 a barrel, while Basrah Medium was priced at $93.57.

The two grades had each fallen $0.80 in their previous trading session, with Basrah Heavy down 0.88% and Basrah Medium 0.85%.

Global oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors awaited potential US-Iran talks at the UN General Assembly.

Brent crude climbed above $101 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate also gained in early trading.