Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran is attempting to rebuild its nuclear weapons capability after Israel targeted its nuclear facilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

During remarks at the Western Wall ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Netanyahu claimed Israel had destroyed Iran’s immediate ability to produce nuclear weapons during Operation Rising Lion and Operation Roaring Lion. “As long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” he added.

Earlier this week, the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors referred Iran to the UN Security Council for the first time in 20 years. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi criticized the resolution, arguing that attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities had disrupted routine IAEA verification and that the move would undermine the nuclear non-proliferation regime.