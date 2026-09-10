Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump denied on Thursday reports that Iranian ballistic missiles damaged US military aircraft at a base in Jordan during a recent attack.

Asked in a phone interview with NewsNation whether the reports were true, Trump replied, “None whatsoever. No damage. No nothing.”

Turning to Iran’s economic position, Trump questioned whether Tehran could withstand the pressure. “I don’t know that they’re gonna be able to hold out,” he said.

On September 9, Trump predicted that the war with Iran would end after the US midterm elections.