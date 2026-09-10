Shafaq News- Algiers

Algeria announced on Thursday that it was severing diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Foreign Ministry statement carried by state television.

The ministry said the decision followed “the exhaustion of all means available to preserve bilateral relations.”

The Algerian Foreign Ministry accused the UAE of increasingly engaging in “provocative or hostile actions,” saying Algiers had exercised restraint and repeatedly raised its concerns with the Emirati side over what it described as unjustified conduct.

Algeria said those actions continued despite repeated representations to the UAE and had reached a point that Algiers no longer considered acceptable in relations between two sovereign states.

Relations between the two countries had deteriorated before Thursday’s decision. In February 2026, Algeria began procedures to terminate an air services agreement with the UAE signed in Abu Dhabi in May 2013, according to Reuters; Algerian authorities did not publicly specify a reason for that move at the time.

In October 2025, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Algeria maintained warm relations with Gulf states except for one country, in what Reuters described as a thinly veiled reference to the UAE, and accused the unnamed state of interfering in Algeria’s internal affairs and seeking to destabilize the country.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry said the UAE ambassador was summoned to its headquarters on Thursday, formally informed of the decision, and given 48 hours to comply.