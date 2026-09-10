Shafaq News- Beirut

A major Israeli demolition at the Ali Al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon on Thursday generated seismic waves comparable to those of a magnitude 4.2 earthquake, according to the National Center for Geophysics, as Israel claimed it had destroyed two underground routes attributed to Hezbollah.

The explosion, on the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, was felt across Nabatieh and surrounding areas, with the seismic activity recorded at 9:08 p.m. local time.

الجيش الإسرائيلي ينشر لحظة تفجير مرتفع علي الطاهر pic.twitter.com/lGKb2xXOcP — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 10, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz alleged in a joint statement that the underground network had been developed over two decades with Iranian funding and planning. They linked the site to Hezbollah operations against northern Israel, citing observation and firing positions overlooking Metula and Kiryat Shmona.

Joint Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz:In accordance with the directive of the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister, the IDF has now destroyed the underground infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Ali… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 10, 2026

The military further maintained that its forces had established operational control above and below the ridge and would remain in the “security zone” in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has not commented on the claims.

Across the south, Lebanese media reported a large explosion east of Khiam and airstrikes around Qantara, Wadi Zibqin, and Mansouri, south of Tyre.

Two consecutive raids hit Mansouri and its outskirts toward Majdal Zoun, followed by another targeting a residential area in the town. Two missiles destroyed a house near Haris and Haddatha, while artillery fire struck the Marjayoun plain. Lebanese outlets also documented 22 detonations in Mansouri on Thursday.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll since March 2 at 4,383 people killed and 12,406 wounded as of Sept. 10. A Lebanese military official told CNN that the Lebanese Armed Forces have recorded more than 5,000 Israeli attacks since the framework agreement was signed in June.

كاميرا مراقبة توثق ارتجاج المنازل نتيجة التفجير الذي طال مرتفع علي الطاهر.#لبنان#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/hGh4eM2Kc0 — الميادين لبنان - AL Mayadeen Lebanon (@mayadeenlebanon) September 10, 2026

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon