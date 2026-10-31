Shafaq News- Tehran

Two fishermen were injured and two others went missing after a drone attacked two fishing boats south of Iran's Qeshm Island on Saturday, according to the Iranian Fars news agency.

Fars said the attack occurred about 14 nautical miles south of the island, with search operations underway for the missing fishermen.

The agency also reported explosions, flashes of light in the sky and air defense activity around the Strait of Hormuz.

On Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy reported that two oil tankers had been involved in an incident and stopped in waters south of the strait.

Separately, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper said American forces had cleared Iranian naval mines from key shipping routes through the strait. He also claimed that IRGC vessels were no longer present in the waterway.