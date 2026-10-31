Shafaq News- Sanaa

At least six people, including a woman and four of her children, were killed in an alleged Saudi attack on a house in Yemen’s Taiz province on Saturday, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV said, while Saudi Arabia announced the interception of two drones.

Rescue teams were unable to reach the site in Al-Masahin, Al-Shamayatayn district, for several hours because of continued Saudi air operations, according to Al-Masirah, which reported further airstrikes in Al-Shamayatayn and artillery shelling in Qatabir district along the Saudi border in Saada province.

Saudi-led Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, meanwhile, said air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone over Riyadh, with falling debris causing no injuries. A second drone, which he attributed to the Houthis, was shot down in southern Saudi Arabia.

التحالف: سقوط لشظايا الاعتراض دون اصابات وجارٍ مباشرة الموقع من الجهات المختصة. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 31, 2026

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة بالمنطقة الجنوبية أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. https://t.co/BdBGrDbWTT — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 31, 2026

On Friday, Al-Masirah said Saudi shelling killed three people, including a girl, and wounded three others in Taiz’s Hayfan district, while an airstrike on telecommunications infrastructure in Al-Majasha, Maqbanah district, left one person dead and five injured. The Health Ministry in Houthi-controlled Sanaa also reported that a civilian was seriously wounded in a strike on Al-Ramah village in Al-Misrakh district. Other attacks reportedly targeted a detention facility in Mokha and Yarim district in Ibb province.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree accused Saudi forces of launching 93 airstrikes and missile attacks over the previous 24 hours across Sanaa, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Dhamar, Hajjah, Ibb, and Lahj, bringing the Houthi-reported total since the latest escalation to 3,689.

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 93 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في العاصمة صنعاء ومحافظات الجوف وتعز وصعدة ومأرب وذمار وحجة وإب ولحج من خلال طائرات "F-15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف والعدوان الصاروخي من نجران وجيزان. ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي منذ بدء التصعيد على بلدِنا 3689 غارةً جويةً وصاروخا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 30, 2026

Saree also denied conducting operations inside Saudi Arabia, disputing Riyadh’s earlier claim that it had intercepted a drone over Medina.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government accused the Houthis of firing ballistic missiles toward Aden International Airport and the Maashiq Presidential Palace, military spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said. Government forces also reported carrying out 1,087 strikes against Houthi positions under the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” offensive, claiming to have inflicted losses on 336 Houthi fighters and commanders and damaged or destroyed 112 military assets.