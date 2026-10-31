Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Al-Habbaniyah Tourist City in Al-Anbar province is set for a major redevelopment featuring a new hotel, 377 chalets, upgraded recreational facilities, and a safari park, with construction expected to continue until July 2027.

Resort director Moayad Al-Mashouh told Shafaq News that a new investment company had been contracted to carry out the work under an agreement reached in the presence of Iraq’s culture minister and Al-Anbar’s governor. “Work is scheduled to begin this week.”

The plans also include renovating the resort’s disco, entertainment tent, amusement facilities, gardens, and restaurants, including the well-known Baghdadi Restaurant. Construction will be confined to a separate section, allowing existing attractions to remain open to visitors.

Al-Mashouh said further expansion plans would be unveiled in the coming days, expressing hope that the improvements would restore Al-Habbaniyah’s standing as “a major tourist destination.”

Economist Ahmed Al-Karbouli told Shafaq News that the investment could boost Al-Anbar’s economy by increasing demand for accommodation, dining, transport, retail, and other services. He anticipated new jobs during construction and subsequent operations, with higher visitor spending benefiting local businesses, craftspeople, and markets.

Al-Karbouli also saw potential for further private investment but cautioned that long-term gains would depend on reliable services, consistent operations, and a stable environment that could attract tourists from across Iraq.

Al-Habbaniyah Tourist City lies near Lake Habbaniyah, between Fallujah and Ramadi in western Iraq. Following the conflict with ISIS, the resort sheltered around 60,000 displaced people from Fallujah, or nearly 12,000 families.

Read more: Rehabilitation plan to revive Al-Habbaniyah Tourist City in Al-Anbar