Shafaq News- Damascus

Displaced families in two camps in Syria's Al-Hasakah province face worsening humanitarian and security conditions following recent flooding, the Ras Al-Ain (Serekaniye) Displaced Persons Committee warned on Saturday, calling for urgent shelter repairs and faster returns before winter.

Committee spokesperson Mahmoud Jamil told Shafaq News that deteriorating tents in the Washokani and Al-Talae camps no longer provide adequate protection against rain, cold or extreme heat. He said the committee had spent seven years appealing to humanitarian organizations for assistance and replacement tents but had received insufficient support.

Jamil also urged the Syrian government to accelerate the return of displaced families to their hometowns and increase the number of households included in organized return convoys, citing administrative delays and other obstacles. He called on the Syrian presidential delegation overseeing the return process, international organizations and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) to help speed up returns before winter worsens conditions in the camps.

Since August, six organized convoys have returned 3,278 families to Ras Al-Ain and its countryside, along with villages near Tel Tamr, Zirgan and Abu Rasin in northern Al-Hasakah.