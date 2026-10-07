Shafaq News- Damascus

Families returning from Washokani Camp to Dardara village in northern Tel Tamr countryside are pitching tents beside their destroyed homes because they cannot afford repairs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Tuesday.

According to the monitor, many homes remain uninhabitable after years of displacement, leaving returning families without permanent shelter.

#المرصد_السوري من المخيمات إلى خيام أمام المنازل المدمرة.. عودة مهجري سري كانيه تصطدم بواقع قاسٍ https://t.co/xcQ3gSyrY7 — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 6, 2026

For some, the return has meant moving from tents in the camp to tents beside their damaged properties, with high reconstruction costs and limited financial resources preventing immediate repairs.

Returning families also face shortages in basic services, leaving some to choose between temporary shelters near their homes or finding alternative accommodation elsewhere.

Preparations are meanwhile underway for a fourth convoy of more than 500 displaced families from Al-Hasakah to Ras Al-Ain (Serekaniye), as well as villages in the countryside of Tel Tamr and Zirgan.

The preparations follow the return of a third convoy of around 511 families, while authorities continue organizing additional groups seeking to return to their home areas.

Conditions vary significantly between villages depending on damage to homes, infrastructure and basic services.

The first organized returns began in August but were temporarily suspended after attacks involving some returning families before later resuming.

The families were displaced after Turkiye launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria on October 9, 2019, alongside allied Syrian armed groups, targeting areas between Ras Al-Ain and Tal Abyad.

The offensive, which included airstrikes, artillery fire and a ground advance, triggered mass displacement across northeastern Syria. UN investigators said more than 200,000 people were displaced during the early stages of the operation, many of them fleeing toward Al-Hasakah and other parts of the northeast.