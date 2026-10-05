Shafaq News- Damascus

A third convoy of more than 500 displaced families left Al-Hasakah on Monday for Ras Al-Ain (Serekaniye) and its countryside, according to the Ras Al-Ain Displaced Persons Committee.

The first organized convoy left Al-Hasakah on Aug. 10 with around 400 families, followed by a second on Sept. 8 carrying about 700 families. Further returns were temporarily suspended after attacks and clashes linked to property disputes involving some returning families.

Preparations are now underway for a fourth convoy of more than 500 families, totaling 2,250 people, Mustafa Abdi, a member of the presidential team overseeing implementation of the agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Shafaq News. The returns are “voluntary” and take place after villages and other areas are cleared of mines.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mohammed Hajo, a member of the displaced persons committee, estimated that around 13,000 people from Ras Al-Ain and its countryside remain in camps and shelters.