Clashes erupt as Kurdish families return to Ras al-Ain

Shafaq News- Ras Al-Ain

Violent clashes broke out Monday in the northeastern Syrian city of Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain) after six Kurdish families returned to their homes without prior coordination and discovered families from outside Al-Hasakah province residing there, prompting the Internal Security Forces to intervene and resolve the dispute, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The brawl included the smashing of several vehicles belonging to the returning families, the correspondent added.

Circulating reports claiming displaced families from the city of Al-Hasakah played any role in preventing returning families from entering their homes or the city are false, the Internal Security affirmed.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi condemned the assault on displaced Kurdish families during their return to Ras al-Ain, a process coordinated with the Syrian state.

Angry reactions within the Kurdish community toward the assault are understandable, Abdi said, while calling for restraint, avoiding irresponsible actions, and preserving civil and security institutions.

Coordination with relevant authorities continues to ensure the protection of returning displaced civilians and hold accountable anyone proven involved in the attacks, Abdi said, stressing this would safeguard everyone's rights and preserve the region's security and stability.

ندين الاعتداء الذي تعرضت له العائلات الكردية المهجّرة أثناء عودتها إلى سري كانيه ( رأس العين) ، والتي تمت بالتنسيق مع الدولة السورية.نتفهم ردود الفعل الغاضبة في الشارع الكردي إزاء هذا الاعتداء، وفي الوقت نفسه ندعو أهلنا إلى ضبط النفس، و عدم الانجرار وراء أي أعمال غير مسؤولة، و… — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) August 10, 2026

Kurdistan Democratic Party political bureau member and Syrian People's Council MP Abdul Hakim Bashar condemned the attacks, warning of the consequences for stability and civil peace in the region.

Speaking to Shafaq News, he described the attacks as unacceptable, calling for the families to stop and for accountability against those inciting or carrying out the assaults.

“Continued incidents of this kind risk creating instability and threatening social peace,” Bashar noted, emphasizing the need to handle the file in a way that guarantees residents' return home and protects their rights.

A member of the presidential committee overseeing the return of displaced people previously told Shafaq News that Syrian authorities would begin returning 648 displaced families from Al-Hasakah to Ras al-Ain early this week, as implementation of the accord with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) advances.

The January 29 agreement established a phased framework for integrating the SDF into state institutions under a comprehensive ceasefire. It provides for the withdrawal of both sides' forces from frontline positions, the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Al-Hasakah and Al-Qamishli, the integration of regional security forces, and the formation of a military division comprising three SDF brigades, alongside a Kobani brigade attached to a division based in Aleppo province.

The deal also calls for integrating the Autonomous Administration's institutions into the Syrian state while retaining public employees, settling the Kurdish community's civil and educational rights, and facilitating the return of displaced people to their home areas.