Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

A fifth convoy carrying 385 displaced families left camps in northeastern Syria’s Al-Hasakah province on Tuesday, heading for Ras Al-Ain (Serekaniye) and its countryside after years of displacement.

Mustafa Abdi, a member of Syria’s Parliament and the presidential team implementing an agreement* with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Shafaq News that two more convoys were scheduled to depart on October 14, with one expected to carry about 450 families to Ras Al-Ain, while the other will bring around 50 families originally from Al-Hasakah city back from Ras Al-Ain.

Several residents told Shafaq News they were optimistic about returning home and hoped to regain stability after years of displacement.

Read more: 500+ displaced families return to Syria’s Ras Al-Ain

The returns follow years of displacement caused by military operations in northeastern Syria, including the 2019 Turkish-led offensive around Ras Al-Ain.

*On January 30, Damascus and the SDF announced a ceasefire agreement providing for the phased integration of military and civilian institutions into Syrian state structures, security arrangements in northeastern Syria, and the return of displaced residents to their home areas.