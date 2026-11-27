Shafaq News- Mosul

Dozens of families of terrorism victims staged a protest in Mosul, Nineveh province, on Friday, condemning decisions by Iraq’s Accountability and Justice Commission and Martyrs Foundation that placed some victims under the commission’s measures and suspended benefits and financial allowances for their families.

The protest took place at the al-Jusq intersection in western Mosul, in front of a memorial mural honoring Lieutenant Colonel Shamil Akla, who was killed by terrorist groups before 2014.

Families affected by the decisions took part in the demonstration, saying they were surprised to learn that some victims of terrorism in Nineveh had been included in the Accountability and Justice Commission's measures, resulting in the suspension of their financial entitlements, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The protesters said the decision effectively deprived their relatives of recognition and benefits granted to martyrs, despite their deaths defending Nineveh and Iraq against terrorism.

"This measure is a grave injustice to the sacrifices of our sons,” participants said, questioning why the procedures were being applied to their families after their relatives had lost their lives fighting terrorism.

The families also called on the prime minister, Nineveh lawmakers, and members of the provincial council to intervene urgently, reverse the suspension of benefits, and ensure that the families receive their legal entitlements.