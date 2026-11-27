Shafaq News- Qamishli

Hundreds of Kurds gathered in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, on Friday to support the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and protest recent decisions by the Iraqi government, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The demonstrators also expressed solidarity between Kurds in Iraq and Syria. Similar rallies have taken place across several Syrian cities over the past two days in support of the KRI.

The protests came after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi issued a series of decisions on November 24 following investigations into alleged oil smuggling at the North Oil Company. The measures directed federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the KRI and gave the federal Oil Ministry exclusive authority to approve oil and petroleum-product exports.