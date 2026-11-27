Shafaq News- Daraa/ Quneitra

Israeli forces conducted further military operations in Syria's southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra on Friday, raising concerns among residents over their safety, freedom of movement, and access to agricultural land.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that Israeli forces entered Wadi Al-Raqad, established temporary checkpoints in the Quneitra countryside, and later withdrew from some positions. In western Daraa, Israeli forces continued firing toward residential neighborhoods in the Al-Arada area of Adwan village.

On Thursday, Israeli forces detonated landmines within the separation zone near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in southern Quneitra.

Military expert Nasser Al-Hamoud told Shafaq News that the recent Israeli military activity could indicate efforts to reorganize deployments and expand the military's freedom of movement in the area. He added that the repeated incursions, temporary checkpoints, and military deployments near the separation line raised questions about whether Israel's actions were temporary security measures or part of a broader effort to consolidate its military presence.

Ibrahim Al-Nuaimi, a resident of a village near the separation line, told Shafaq News that Israeli military activity had disrupted residents' daily travel, while nearby mine detonations had heightened fears over unexploded ordnance and remaining landmines in areas used for farming and grazing.

“Deployments could lead to a permanent Israeli military presence,” Farmer Suleiman Al-Saadi said, calling for guarantees to protect residents and ensure access to agricultural land, particularly near the separation line, where access is sometimes restricted.

The area of separation was established under the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel and is monitored by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).