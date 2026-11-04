Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces advanced into several villages across Syria's Daraa and Quneitra countryside on Wednesday, deploying military vehicles and tanks as military activity continued near residential areas in southern Syria.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that a five-vehicle force departed from Maariya, Abdeen, and Jamla in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa, heading toward Masison and Masritiya. The force then moved toward villages in southern Quneitra, reaching Saida al-Hanout in the province's western countryside before proceeding to the Abu al-Ghaithar crossing.

Three tanks also advanced toward the Tal Makir area in southern Quneitra, near Saida al-Hanout, where they conducted military maneuvers.

The correspondent added that Israeli engineering vehicles continued excavation and land-clearing operations west of Saida al-Hanout under the "Sufa 53" military project, which involves building a road along the separation line near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Sijil Center, which monitors Israeli military activity in Syria, recorded 395 incidents in October, the highest monthly total this year and a 41.1% increase from September’s 280. These included 126 ground incursions, 115 aircraft flights, 44 temporary checkpoints, 36 raids, and 30 detentions, with two civilian deaths attributed to Israeli forces.

Quneitra accounted for 285 incidents, followed by Daraa with 74, Rural Damascus (Rif Dimashq) with 29, and Damascus with seven.

On Monday, three Israeli military vehicles entered Maariya village in western Daraa countryside and proceeded toward nearby Abdeen in the Yarmouk Basin.