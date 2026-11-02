Shafaq News- Damascus

Three Israeli military vehicles entered Maariyah village in western Daraa countryside on Monday and headed toward the nearby village of Abdin in the Yarmouk Basin, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The incursion came a day after five Israeli vehicles entered the area between Abdin and Jamla before withdrawing shortly afterward, the correspondent said. Also on Sunday, Israeli forces detained a Syrian civilian, Zaidan Al-Hussein, while he was harvesting olives in Wadi Koya in the Yarmouk Basin. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The Yarmouk Basin, in western Daraa countryside, includes villages such as Jamla, Abdin and Maariyah near the borders with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan.

SOHR recorded 182 Israeli incursions into Syrian territory in October. Between Oct. 22 and 31 alone, the Sijil Center, which monitors Israeli military activity in Syria, documented at least 140 violations, 106 of them in Quneitra and 23 in Daraa.