Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has granted the government certain powers to pursue solutions through dialogue, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.

Pezeshkian told reporters war would benefit no one and that Iran's adversaries could not force the country to surrender through military action. Tehran will also firmly resist the "enemy's lies and excessive demands" while seeking to resolve disputes through dialogue.

Separately, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz were "clear" and that accepting them would allow maritime traffic to resume and negotiations to restart. Consultations through Qatari and Pakistani mediators remained intensive, he added, and Tehran was more prepared than ever for both a military response and diplomacy.

In an interview with Al Jazeera over the weekend, Araghchi outlined a revised two-day proposal under which Washington would take the required measures on the first day, allowing Iran to reopen Hormuz on the second. Tehran's demands include ending the US blockade of Iranian ports, lifting sanctions imposed after the June 17 Islamabad memorandum, restoring oil waivers, and reducing US military forces in the region. However, the latest mediated discussions had produced no agreement by Monday, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

On October 31, Khamenei directed Iran's armed forces to respond to threats at any level without geographical restrictions, describing combat readiness as essential to deterrence. The diplomatic efforts precede Tuesday's US midterm elections. Axios reported, citing Israeli and US sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressing President Donald Trump to resume strikes on Iran immediately after the vote, while Trump preferred to give negotiations more time.