Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday directed the country's armed forces to prepare for threats at any level and expand their list of potential targets to include US and Israeli assets, as tensions remain high and diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program continue.

During a meeting with senior military commanders, Khamenei said if "Iran's adversaries resume military or terrorist attacks, the Armed Forces and people of Iran would determine when the hostilities end." He also advocated stronger military intelligence capabilities, improvements to Iran's independent defense doctrine, and the modernization of its defense and security systems through advanced technologies.

Urging the military to maintain combat readiness, boost morale, and safeguard the welfare of armed forces personnel, he characterized public support for the military as a key component of the country's deterrence strategy against foreign adversaries.

Khamenei also praised the resilience of the "resistance front" across several countries, portraying the "unity of fronts" as a strategic factor in shaping West Asia's future political and security landscape.

حضور هشت‌ماههٔ ملّت مبعوث در میادین، امتدادبخش دفاع مقدّس هشت‌ساله است که به موازات پایمردی نیروهای نظامی، انتظامی و بسیجی، از تمامیت سرزمینی ایران و نظام اسلامی حفاظت کرده است و خواهد کرد. https://t.co/PHie7nww8B — رهبر انقلاب اسلامی (@Rahbarenghelab_) October 31, 2026

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned that "red lines are a thing of the past," adding that any renewed attacks on Iran would trigger a devastating military response.

His remarks followed more than 12 hours of talks in Tehran on Friday between Qatari mediators and Iranian officials aimed at reviving direct negotiations with Washington, Axios reported, citing diplomatic sources. Further discussions were expected in Doha on Saturday, with mediators seeking reciprocal steps to restart negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and other disputes.

Washington wants nuclear concessions as a condition for resuming negotiations, while Tehran is demanding an end to the US naval blockade, the release of frozen funds, and permission to resume oil exports. Axios also disclosed that Qatari mediators had proposed allowing UN nuclear inspectors to visit Iranian facilities damaged during the war in exchange for limited US sanctions relief.

The outlet previously indicated that the United States and Israel were preparing for a possible weeklong military campaign against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the war on Iran will end soon, adding that "something one way or the other" would happen.