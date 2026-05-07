Iran's Pezeshkian discloses two-hour meeting with new Supreme Leader

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday revealed that he had recently met Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, describing the talks as “direct” and marked by trust and mutual respect.

In remarks carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Pezeshkian said the meeting lasted nearly two and a half hours. “What stood out to me more than anything else was the manner of engagement and the deeply humble and sincerely warm approach,” the Iranian president remarked.

He added that the discussions were conducted in an atmosphere of “humility” and “a people-oriented spirit,” arguing that such conduct should serve as “a model” for Iran’s administrative and managerial institutions.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei assumed Iran’s top leadership role following the killing of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli airstrike in central Tehran in late February. Since then, he has not appeared publicly or issued any video statements, with reports indicating he is still recovering from severe facial and leg injuries sustained in the strike.