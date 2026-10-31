Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is reviewing a message from US Vice President JD Vance as diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington continue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, describing Washington's renewed push for dialogue as a positive step.

"If Washington's aim in Vance's message is to create divisions, that would be another mistake added to its previous ones," Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

He ruled out an imminent meeting with US officials, dismissing reports of possible talks as media speculation. Tehran saw no need for a meeting at this stage, he said, as its conditions were clear and mediators continued efforts to address them.

Araghchi added that Tehran would decide whether future negotiations should take place directly or through intermediaries once Washington agreed to its conditions, noting that his aide was currently in Qatar for further consultations.

"Qatar and Pakistan are continuing to relay proposals concerning Iran's conditions, including suggestions on the nuclear issue, which Tehran is reviewing as part of the second phase of discussions," Araghchi said, expressing appreciation for both countries' ongoing diplomatic efforts and continued contacts.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday that Tehran had received a message from Vance but had yet to respond. According to The Wall Street Journal, Vance contacted Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei through Qatari intermediaries in an effort to revive negotiations.

Axios reported that Washington wanted the negotiations to address Iran's nuclear program, while Tehran continued to insist that the United States meet its conditions for ending the conflict. US President Donald Trump, however, indicated that the message primarily concerned efforts to facilitate medical supplies for Iran.

Earlier today, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei directed the country's armed forces to prepare for threats at any level and expand their list of potential targets to include US and Israeli assets.

Axios previously reported that the United States and Israel were preparing for a possible weeklong military campaign against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections. Trump has repeatedly predicted that the war on Iran would end soon, adding that "something one way or the other" would happen.