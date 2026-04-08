US Vance says Iran would be "dumb" to let talks collapse over Lebanon

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran on Wednesday that it would be “dumb” to jeopardise itsceasefire with Washingtonover Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, dismissing the conflicting positions as a “misunderstanding”.

In a press remarks from Hungary, Vance told reporters that the US did not agree that Israel would stop attacking Lebanon, adding, “There’s a lot of bad faith negotiation and a lot of bad faith propaganda going on.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement announcing the ceasefire. He highlighted the part about Lebanon.“The Iran-US Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose – ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,” Araghchi wrote. Still, US President Donald Trump and White House have argued thatLebanon was notpart of the deal.