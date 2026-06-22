US blocks Iranian funds awaiting diplomatic progress

Shafaq News- Washington

Iranian funds will remain frozen until clear progress is achieved in negotiations, US Vice President JD Vance noted on Monday, underscoring Washington’s cautious stance despite earlier diplomatic momentum.

In a press conference, Vance underlined that the United States has requested Qatar to help design a mechanism to track and regulate the use of Iranian funds, stressing that US decisions will depend on Tehran’s actions rather than its statements.

US-Iran talks concluded in Switzerland on Sunday, with both sides agreeing to establish a high-level committee to oversee the mediation process and form working groups focused on sanctions, monitoring mechanisms, dispute resolution, and the nuclear file, targeting a final agreement within two months. The framework also includes a direct communication channel intended to prevent incidents and ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, along with a separate mechanism to address disputes related to Lebanon.