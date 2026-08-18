Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria called on the UN Security Council and the international community on Tuesday to take a firm stance against Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in Idlib, saying Damascus has exercised restraint despite repeated Israeli attacks.

The Foreign Ministry described the strikes as an “unjustified act of aggression” and a “flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that the escalation threatens regional security and stability.

Syria will continue to defend its rights and national interests through “legitimate means guaranteed under international law and international norms,” the ministry added.

US Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack also expressed “deep concern” over the strikes, calling them an “unnecessary escalation” that does not serve regional stability.

We are deeply concerned that the confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability.The Al-Sharra government has neither adopted a predatory posture nor maintained proxy forces. It has, in fact,… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) August 18, 2026

Earlier today, airstrikes hit Abu al-Duhur airbase in southeastern Idlib, causing property damage but no reported casualties. The airbase connects areas of Idlib, Aleppo and Hama.