US Vance says Trump seeks a verifiable nuclear deal with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

President Donald Trump wants negotiations with Iran to continue under an agreement that includes verifiable commitments, US Vice President JD Vance stated on Tuesday, stressing the need for ongoing inspections to confirm the dismantling of Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters, Vance said Trump had directed officials to use the memorandum of understanding to help restore global oil supplies before assessing the next steps.

Responding to Iran's denial that talks with Washington are planned in the coming days, Vance said he doesn’t understand that approach. “There is still a degree of uncertainty, and no one can be sure what the Iranians will do."

Vance explained that the United States sees two possible paths: reaching a long-term agreement with Iran provided it changes its behavior, or preserving what he described as the gains already achieved.”Trump remains prepared to order new military strikes against Iran if necessary.”

Earlier in the Day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has "no plans" to hold negotiations with the United States at any level in the coming days. Qatar's Foreign Ministry also denied news that a high-level meeting between the United States and Iran is currently scheduled, while confirming that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are in Doha for consultations with mediators on the progress of negotiations.