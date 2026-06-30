Live animal imports to Iraq fall 48% in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's live animal imports totaled $300.1 million in 2025, down from $577.3 million a year earlier, according to the latest data from the International Trade Centre (ITC).

Despite the 48% decline, Iraq ranked 26th among the world's largest live animal importers in 2025. The United States topped the list with $3.71 billion in imports, followed by Italy ($3.58B), the Netherlands ($1.98B), Hong Kong ($1.74B), and Germany ($1.68B). Among Arab countries, Saudi Arabia ranked first with $1.21 billion, ahead of Morocco ($764M) and Oman ($678M).

Iraq placed fourth at $300.1 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates ($195.1M) and Jordan ($184.1M). Live cattle accounted for more than 95% of Iraq's live animal imports, valued at $286.1 million. Live poultry followed at $7.2 million, while sheep and goats totaled $4.4 million.