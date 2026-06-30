France reach World Cup last 16 after Sweden win

Shafaq News- East Rutherford

France reached the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, beating Sweden 3-0 at New York New Jersey Stadium to set up a clash with Paraguay.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice, opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Bradley Barcola made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute after a pass from Michael Olise. Mbappe added France’s third in the 74th minute.

France will face Paraguay, who knocked out Germany 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Didier Deschamps’ side entered the match as Group I winners after victories over Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, while Sweden advanced as one of the best third-placed teams from Group F.

Sweden started compactly but struggled once France found space through Mbappe, Barcola, and Olise. They exit after a mixed campaign that included a 5-1 win over Tunisia, a 5-1 loss to Netherlands, and a 1-1 draw with Japan.