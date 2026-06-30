Netanyahu threatens a third strike on Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Tuesday that Israel would launch a third military strike against Iran "if necessary," signaling that additional “peace agreements” in the region could be on the horizon.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu acknowledged “occasional differences” with US President Donald Trump. "My relationship with Trump is very good, but there are differences in viewpoints."

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu vowed that Israeli forces will stay in areas of southern Lebanon until the “threat posed by Iran and Hezbollah is removed.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf stated that the United States had committed under the agreement to end the war in Lebanon and support Lebanese state sovereignty over its territory, stressing, “Iran is working to ensure full implementation of these provisions.”