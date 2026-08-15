First Kurdish book fair opens in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province has opened its first fair dedicated entirely to Kurdish books, bringing together 45 publishing houses and thousands of titles in an event centered on the language, identity, and culture.

Held at Family Mall under the slogan “Kurdish Books, The Home of Our Language and Identity,” the fair runs through Aug. 23, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time daily. Its stands cover literature, short stories, novels, history, and other fields, alongside rare works offered at discounted prices.

“This is the first experience of its kind for a fair devoted to Kurdish books,” supervisor Rawaz Hama Salih told Shafaq News, explaining that publishers from across Iraqi Kurdistan are participating to introduce readers to a broader range of Kurdish authors. Encouraged by attendance so far, he hoped the initiative would lead to larger publishing and cultural projects.

Visitor Mohammed Ahmed welcomed the availability of hard-to-find titles at affordable prices, calling Al-Sulaymaniyah the “capital of culture” and pointing to the convenience of finding literary and intellectual publications in one place.

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