900 participants from 13 countries in Suly Expo book fair

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the international book fair Suly Expo continues its activities for the second day in its 6th edition in al-Sulaymaniyah.

It hosts over 900 entities from 13 countries, including institutions, publishing houses, and libraries, featuring more than 50,000 titles, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The director of the fair, Hassan Rahim, told Shafaq News that “the event includes various accompanying activities such as book signings, discussion panels, and workshops aimed at fostering interaction between intellectuals and readers.”

Suly Expo runs for 11 days, from November 28 to December 8. It is one of the most prominent cultural events in Iraq. Its first edition was launched six years ago, and it has since evolved into an international cultural forum aiming to promote the culture of reading and support cultural industries in Kurdistan.