PM Al-Sudani urges diplomatic efforts to prevent regional war

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani called for urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent the Middle East from sliding into a wider regional war during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev on Saturday.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s office, the two discussed the escalating regional situation and ongoing efforts to halt military escalation.

Al-Sudani warned that the conflict must not expand into a broader regional confrontation, urging international actors to intensify efforts to contain the crisis and pursue negotiations as the path to resolving disputes.

Kutrashev said Russia places great importance on Iraq’s regional role and supports initiatives aimed at stopping the war and strengthening stability across the region.

The meeting comes as tensions continue to rise following ongoing US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which have triggered retaliatory attacks and heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.