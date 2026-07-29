Trump vows powerful strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened “very strong” strikes against Iran, confirming that US forces had intercepted five missiles launched earlier by Tehran.

“Now it is our turn,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We will see if at some point we can reach a deal, but we are going to hit them very hard.”

Axios, meanwhile, revealed that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed three possible paths for dealing with Iran during their recent meeting in Washington.

Citing an Israeli official, the outlet noted that Netanyahu remained skeptical about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Iran, despite ongoing negotiations between Iranian officials and Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Netanyahu warned that any Iranian attack on Israel would trigger an “immediate and strong” Israeli response.

The talks also examined ways to intensify pressure on Iran through military and non-military measures, including maintaining a maritime blockade that could further strain the Iranian economy.

According to Axios, Trump raised concerns about the potential impact of a broader conflict on energy markets and the global economy, while noting that Iran was facing fuel supply problems, diesel shortages and limited protests linked to economic conditions.