Iranian national arrested over driver’s killing in Iraq

Iranian national arrested over driver’s killing in Iraq
2026-08-15T13:02:53+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar/ Karbala

Iraqi security forces arrested an Iranian national on Saturday over the killing of a driver from Al-Anbar following a dispute over the fare, a security source told Shafaq News.

The suspect had been traveling toward Al-Rutba in western Al-Anbar but was denied entry at Al-Suqour checkpoint on the Baghdad-Al-Anbar road.

While returning toward Baghdad, he became involved in a dispute over the fare with his driver, identified as Adel Abdullah Mohammed al-Fahd al-Nimrawi. The dispute escalated into an assault that killed the driver.

The suspect continued toward Baghdad after the incident before security forces tracked him down and arrested him at a checkpoint on the approach to Karbala, the source said.

He remains in custody pending referral to the judiciary.

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