Iraq, KRI review Iran security pact in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Senior Iraqi and Kurdistan Region (KRI) security officials met in Erbil on Saturday to review implementation of Iraq's security agreement with Iran, focusing on border security, infiltration and smuggling.

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi led the federal delegation, while Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed headed the KRI side. Al-Aboudi had arrived in Erbil earlier today with a high-level security delegation.

The committee reviewed measures already implemented under the agreement and coordination between Baghdad and Erbil over securing the border and preventing cross-border infiltration and smuggling, according to a statement from the National Security Adviser's office.

The two sides agreed to maintain security coordination between the federal and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as implementation continues.

The security arrangement requires Iraq to prevent Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region from using Iraqi territory to launch attacks against Iran. The groups have been relocated away from border areas under earlier implementation measures.

Read more: Iraqi–Iranian Security MoU rekindles a decade of border deals