Shafaq News- Sanaa

Houthi (Ansarallah) forces have advanced to within 80 kilometres of Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen's internationally recognized government, Reuters reported on Monday, citing four military sources.

According to the sources, the advance brings the Houthis closer to Aden than at any point since the early months of the war in 2015, when they briefly entered the city before being driven out.

Meanwhile, Yemen's government forces said they were continuing operations against the Houthis in Taiz and repelling attacks by the group.

On Sunday, the government military said it had carried out 1,272 operations against Houthi positions, targeting fighters, reinforcements, fortifications and supply routes.