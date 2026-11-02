Shafaq News- Damascus

A patrol from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) traveled through several villages in the Yarmouk Basin in Syria's western Daraa countryside on Monday, during continued Israeli military incursions in the area.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that the patrol departed from its base in Tal Abu al-Ghaithar and headed toward Wadi al-Raqqad before passing through the villages of Jamla, Abdin and Maariyah. It then returned to its base along the same route.

The patrol came after repeated Israeli military incursions into the Yarmouk Basin, particularly around Maariyah, Abdin, Jamla and Wadi al-Raqqad. In recent days, Israeli military vehicles have entered villages and moved through areas bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Earlier on Monday, a Shafaq News correspondent reported that three Israeli military vehicles entered Maariyah and headed toward Abdin, following similar incursions over the previous two days.

Read more: Israeli incursions, shelling in Syria hit 2026 highs

Established in 1974 following the disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel, UNDOF monitors the ceasefire and supervises implementation of the agreement in the area of separation between the two sides.