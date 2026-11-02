Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi judokas won three medals, one silver and two bronze, at the Amman Asian Cadet Cup in Jordan on Monday, according to results published by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Lyan Al-Jabali secured silver in the women's 52kg category, while Ritaj Al-Jabali took bronze in the same division. Hussein Salah Al-Furaiji added another bronze in the men's 60kg category.

The results followed Iraq's participation in the Amman Asian Open on October 28, when Mohammed Sattar won silver and Hussein Raad took bronze in the men's 73kg category.

Amman is hosting a series of Asian judo competitions, including senior, junior and cadet events, bringing together athletes from across the continent.