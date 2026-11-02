Shafaq News- Basra

Former security guards at Italian energy company Eni's projects in Iraq's Basra province have sought international legal assistance to recover unpaid employment benefits and pursue alleged labor violations following the loss of more than 450 jobs, a workers' representative told Shafaq News on Monday.

Ahmed Mohammed said a delegation of former employees had met with an organization affiliated with the International Code of Conduct Association (ICoCA), presenting documents and information detailing alleged violations concerning their employment and financial entitlements.

The organization assigned a lawyer to pursue the case and initiate the necessary legal proceedings, Mohammed said, adding that it was also contacting ICoCA directly to ensure the complaints were addressed per human rights and international compliance standards.

The dispute began after a security contract held by IGES expired on August 8, 2026, leaving more than 450 guards who had worked at Eni's Zubair oilfield projects without jobs, according to Mohammed.

He said the company that took over the security contract had not rehired the former guards despite negotiations, with disagreements over salaries and employment conditions preventing a settlement.