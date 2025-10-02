Massive Houthi weapons shipment intercepted at Aden port

Shafaq News – Aden

Security authorities in Yemen’s interim capital, Aden, seized a large military shipment linked to the Houthis (Ansarullah Movement) at the Port of the city on Thursday.

Posting on X, Yemen’s Southern Armed Forces (Dera’ Al-Janoub) confirmed that the confiscated cargo weighed approximately 2,500 tons and was packed in 58 commercial shipping containers.

Described as the largest Houthi arms shipment ever intercepted at the port, the cargo was aboard a commercial vessel originally bound from Djibouti to the Houthi-controlled Port of Hodeidah.

Due to restrictions imposed on Hodeidah ports, the vessel was diverted to Aden, where authorities uncovered the shipment during routine inspection procedures.

مجددا ضبط أكبر شحنة أسلحة حوثية.. تأكيد أن الجنوب خط الدفاع الأول في مواجهة المشروع الإيراني الإرهابي في المنطقةاقرأ المزيد من درع الجنوب| الموقع الرسمي للقوات المسلحة الجنوبية :https://t.co/DCdBa4x46R — درع الجنوب (@deraalganoob) October 2, 2025

The cargo contained unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), launch platforms, spare parts, lathes, and hydraulic presses used in drone and weapons production.

It also included components for light and medium weapons, wireless communication systems, jet engines, factory tools, drone assembly workshop equipment, surveillance and jamming devices, and electronic chips for UAV control systems.

While the security apparatus described the seizure as a major blow to the Houthis, the group has yet to comment on the announcement.